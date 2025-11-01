Nara: Inn Renovated from 80-year-old Traditional Japanese House Opens for Guests

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kiki, an inn renovated from a traditional Japanese house, is seen in Yamato-Koriyama, Nara Prefecture, in September.

YAMATO-KORIYAMA, Nara — A traditional Japanese house built more than 80 years ago and transformed into an inn will open this month in Yamato-Koriyama, Nara Prefecture.

Kiki, a two-story wooden building with a total floor space of about 80 square meters, was established in the castle town area of Yamato-Koriyama, and stays are limited to one group per day.

The house is owned by Yamato Koriyama Community Development Co., which is engaged in projects to renovate and reuse vacant houses. To establish Kiki, the company lifted and reinforced the foundation and repainted the walls, while keeping old fixtures and beams to maintain the charm of the traditional house.

The first floor features a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom, furnished with modern-style furniture. Yoshino cedar is used for the flooring. The bathroom uses locally harvested cypress wood, and the bathtub, designed in the image of an inkstone, is made from a special mixture of mortar and sumi ink.

A bathtub designed in the image of an inkstone

On the second floor is a Japanese-style bedroom, complete with sliding doors and a tokonoma alcove, creating an atmosphere of Japan from the last century. The exterior of the old house is mostly kept intact, with the beautifully tiled roof being particularly eye-catching.

“We hope people can connect with the local community through this inn in this castle town,” said Misaki Tomiya, 27, a cafe owner who manages the inn.

Accommodation is available for one group of up to six people each night. The cost for two people is around ¥30,000 to ¥40,000. Guests are allowed to bring their own food and drinks. Details for reservations and such are available on Kiki’s Instagram account.