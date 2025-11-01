Hiroshima: Fireworks Show Returns to Miyajima with 2,500 Pyrotechnic Wonders Set Off on Water

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fireworks are displayed over the waters off Miyajima island in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Oct. 18.

HATSUKAICHI, Hiroshima — A pyrotechnic show on water featuring 2,500 fireworks was held off Miyajima Island, a popular tourist destination in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, on the evening of Oct. 18.

Miyajima is famous for Itsukushima Shrine, a World Heritage site.

From 1973, there used to be displays of about 5,000 fireworks off Miyajima every August. It was a popular summer attraction for the prefecture with nearly 50,000 people coming to the island.

However, the event with nearly half a century of history was discontinued after the 2019 display because it became difficult to take enough security measures for safety.

After 2019, there were many requests for the return of the fireworks. Last year, an organizing committee of the fireworks, which consisted of about 10 companies, including local dining and drinking establishments, planned the comeback event. The city of Hatsukaichi backed the project, and the first fireworks display in six years took place.

The event started at 6:15 p.m., and fireworks painted the water surface and the sky in many colors. Some of the fireworks were set off to music, while others were imbued with wishes for peace as this year is the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

“Please don’t push and watch your step so that no one gets hurt,” said Shingo Murakami, a member of pop idol group Super Eight who served as the event’s official ambassador, in an announcement.

The organizers are aiming to make the fireworks show an annual event.