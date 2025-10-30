Japan’s Miyagi: Steam Fog Creates Fantastic Scene, Bay Bathed in Golden Sunlight

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kesennuma Bay filled with steam fog is illuminated by the morning sun and dyed golden in Thursday morning in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture.

KESENNUMA, Miyagi — Steam fog was seen early Thursday morning at a bay in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, creating a fantastical scene with the bay bathed in a golden hue in the morning sun.

Steam fog is a meteorological phenomenon in which mist rises like steam from a sea’s surface. It is caused by the temperature difference between cold air and seawater, and tends to occur early in the morning when the weather is clear and the wind is weak.

Onlookers were eager to capture photos of the rare sight of fishing boats passing through the fog.