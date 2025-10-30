Hot word :

Japan’s Miyagi: Steam Fog Creates Fantastic Scene, Bay Bathed in Golden Sunlight



The Yomiuri Shimbun
Kesennuma Bay filled with steam fog is illuminated by the morning sun and dyed golden in Thursday morning in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:56 JST, October 30, 2025

KESENNUMA, Miyagi — Steam fog was seen early Thursday morning at a bay in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, creating a fantastical scene with the bay bathed in a golden hue in the morning sun.

Steam fog is a meteorological phenomenon in which mist rises like steam from a sea’s surface. It is caused by the temperature difference between cold air and seawater, and tends to occur early in the morning when the weather is clear and the wind is weak.

Onlookers were eager to capture photos of the rare sight of fishing boats passing through the fog.

