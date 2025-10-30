Japan’s Miyagi: Steam Fog Creates Fantastic Scene, Bay Bathed in Golden Sunlight
13:56 JST, October 30, 2025
KESENNUMA, Miyagi — Steam fog was seen early Thursday morning at a bay in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, creating a fantastical scene with the bay bathed in a golden hue in the morning sun.
Steam fog is a meteorological phenomenon in which mist rises like steam from a sea’s surface. It is caused by the temperature difference between cold air and seawater, and tends to occur early in the morning when the weather is clear and the wind is weak.
Onlookers were eager to capture photos of the rare sight of fishing boats passing through the fog.
