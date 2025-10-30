Shizuoka Isetan Opens Rooftop 3-on-3 Basketball Courts in Shizuoka Pref.; Courts Bring New York Street Culture to Japan
12:48 JST, October 30, 2025
SHIZUOKA — Department store Shizuoka Isetan opened two three-on-three basketball courts on its rooftop on Oct. 11.
“Roof,” the area where the courts are built, is 30 meters long and 12 meters wide. A six-meter-high net was also installed to contain any stray balls and ensure safety.
The courts, which feature a Mt. Fuji motif, were designed by a student at Tokoha University and capture New York street culture.
“Leveraging the advantage of [the courts’] central downtown location, we hope that everyone from children to adults will be able to easily enjoy them,” said Shizuoka Deputy Mayor Takao Oishi at the opening ceremony on the day.
The courts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be used for a fee of ¥800 per person per hour. Reservations are required via a dedicated website.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Beer Wins Gold at World Beer Cup for Hoppy Aroma, Hazy Look
-
My Husband Didn’t Return to Japan with Me for My Father’s Funeral
-
Millions of Cosmos Bloom in Historic Site in Nara Pref., Visitors Take in Mountain View Behind Beautiful Flowers
-
Fans Say Farewell to Feline Stationmaster of Yamagata Train Station at Retirement Ceremony
-
Blue Pond in Hokkaido Lit Up for Winter Creating Scene out of Fantasy Movie
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular