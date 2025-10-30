Shizuoka Isetan Opens Rooftop 3-on-3 Basketball Courts in Shizuoka Pref.; Courts Bring New York Street Culture to Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shizuoka Deputy Mayor Takao Oishi shoots a free throw at an opening ceremony for newly built rooftop basketball courts in Shizuoka on Oct. 11.

SHIZUOKA — Department store Shizuoka Isetan opened two three-on-three basketball courts on its rooftop on Oct. 11.

“Roof,” the area where the courts are built, is 30 meters long and 12 meters wide. A six-meter-high net was also installed to contain any stray balls and ensure safety.

The courts, which feature a Mt. Fuji motif, were designed by a student at Tokoha University and capture New York street culture.

“Leveraging the advantage of [the courts’] central downtown location, we hope that everyone from children to adults will be able to easily enjoy them,” said Shizuoka Deputy Mayor Takao Oishi at the opening ceremony on the day.

The courts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be used for a fee of ¥800 per person per hour. Reservations are required via a dedicated website.