Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Japan In Focus
#Shizuoka

Shizuoka Isetan Opens Rooftop 3-on-3 Basketball Courts in Shizuoka Pref.; Courts Bring New York Street Culture to Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Shizuoka Deputy Mayor Takao Oishi shoots a free throw at an opening ceremony for newly built rooftop basketball courts in Shizuoka on Oct. 11.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:48 JST, October 30, 2025

SHIZUOKA — Department store Shizuoka Isetan opened two three-on-three basketball courts on its rooftop on Oct. 11.

“Roof,” the area where the courts are built, is 30 meters long and 12 meters wide. A six-meter-high net was also installed to contain any stray balls and ensure safety.

The courts, which feature a Mt. Fuji motif, were designed by a student at Tokoha University and capture New York street culture.

“Leveraging the advantage of [the courts’] central downtown location, we hope that everyone from children to adults will be able to easily enjoy them,” said Shizuoka Deputy Mayor Takao Oishi at the opening ceremony on the day.

The courts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be used for a fee of ¥800 per person per hour. Reservations are required via a dedicated website.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Shizuoka
Return to Japan In Focus Page

Japan In Focus Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING