Kochi Pref. Town Breaks Nagashi Somen Guinness World Record; Event by Young Volunteers Beats Previous Oita Pref. Town Record

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Guinness official adjudicator checks the somen noodles flowing into the goal basket in Niyodogawa, Kochi Prefecture, on Saturday.

An event attempting the Guinness World Record for the longest nagashi somen, where somen noodles flow down a split bamboo trough, distance was held in Niyodogawa Town, Kochi Prefecture, on Saturday. The goal of 4,133.59 meters was met, setting a new world record. The previous record of 4,031.76 meters had taken place in Taketa, Oita Prefecture, in 2023.

The event was planned by a group of young volunteers to mark the 20th anniversary of the town’s municipal merger. Local businesses also took park, splitting about 1,000 bamboo poles to make troughs. The long trough was set over a town road with an elevation difference of about 350 meters to let water flow smoothly.

Shohei Takemura, 31, the event’s executive committee chair, kicked off the attempt by gently placing the noodles into the water flow. About an hour later, the noodles began to pour into the goal basket and significantly exceeded the required 25 gram amount. Participants cheered when the official adjudicator declared the attempt successful.

With tears in his eyes, Takemura stated, “We have proven we can achieve the world’s best even in a town facing population decline and a lack of young people.”