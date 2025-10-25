Ehime: Bullish Matsuyama Autumn Festival Held Without Real Fighting, Mikoshi Still Collide in Exciting Duels

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mikoshi portable shrines violently collide during the Matsuyama Autumn Festival.

MATSUYAMA — The Matsuyama Autumn Festival, known for its fierce mikoshi portable shrine collisions, brought cheers of excitement to Matsuyama on Oct. 7, without the actual fighting that previously had raised concerns.

Seven mikoshi from districts in the city gathered in front of Dogo Onsen Station on the Iyotetsu Line, and thrilling collisions between mikoshi started at around 6:40 a.m.

Two mikoshi faced each other, and the groups carrying them called out to each other in a challenge. As mikoshi collided with a thud, the bearers jostled and pushed, stirring up a chaotic mood.

The area in front of the station was packed with about 7,000 spectators who cheered with each collision.

“It was magnificent and powerful,” said a 41-year-old man who came from neighboring Kagawa Prefecture to see the festival with his family.

An actual fight broke out at last year’s festival in the Dogo district, triggering the organizer to establish new rules for this year, such as having participants sign a pledge to not fight. Violations are punishable by a suspension from festival participation for at least one year.

Minor altercations, leading to arbitrations, occurred this year but did not escalate into major incidents.

“Everyone was conscious of the rules and followed them,” the head of the organizing group said, although “preventing injuries will be the challenge for next year,” as five people suffered either minor or serious injuries including broken arms.