Nihombashi Takashimaya Continues to Excite for Almost 100 Years, Maintains Traditions and Classical Charms
18:05 JST, October 20, 2025
Takashimaya, a department store founded in Kyoto during the late Edo period, opened its branch in Nihombashi, Tokyo, in 1933. The Nihombashi Takashimaya main building is still in use today, having survived the ravages of war, and it became the first department store designated as a national important cultural property in 2009.
The magnificent exterior got my heart racing before I walked through the main entrance, where I could see the luxurious atrium lined with marble columns. The ceiling has a lattice pattern, following a design typically found in prestigious buildings like temples, and is adorned with decorative plaster rosettes, creating a splendid effect.
Further inside, one can find the store’s iconic antique elevator. While the machinery has been modernized, attendants still manually operate it, and the original interior remains after having been restored.
“Going up,” the attendant said.
Watching the attendant close the collapsible gate and operate the lever brought back memories of admiring “elevator girls” as a child.
She smiled, saying, “Everyone seems to enjoy it,” noting many customers visit specifically for the elevator.
As I was captivated by her work, we reached the rooftop before I knew it.
For four years from 1950, just after the war, a baby elephant named Takako lived here. She was hoisted to the rooftop by a crane. After she grew too large, she was donated to the Ueno Zoological Gardens. At that time, she reportedly walked down the stairs inside the building to the first floor.
Two architects were involved in the building’s design. The first, Teitaro Takahashi, combined traditional Western styles with Japanese architecture. After the war, Togo Murano incorporated modern architectural techniques for expansions and renovations. The design harmonizes the early Showa period construction with more recent styles.
Kazuhiko Kishi, the department store’s concierge, said, “We want to convey this building’s value to our guests by cherishing the spirit of hospitality.”
Nihombashi Takashimaya main building
Address: 2-4-1 Nihombashi, Chuo Ward, Tokyo
Access: Directly connected to Nihombashi Station on the Ginza Line and Tozai Line; four-minute walk from Nihombashi Station on the Toei Asakusa LineHours: 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
My Sister Lost Her Child 2 Years Ago and I Still Don’t Know What to Say to Her
-
Japanese Beer Wins Gold at World Beer Cup for Hoppy Aroma, Hazy Look
-
Nagasaki: Inspired by TV Drama, Local Group Plants Cosmos on Hill Overlooking Gunkanjima
-
Expo Visitors Hit New Single-Day High; Friday Sees over 220,000 Attendees
-
10,000 Fireworks Light Up Morioka Night Sky as Part of Traditional End of Summer Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030