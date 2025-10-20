Nihombashi Takashimaya Continues to Excite for Almost 100 Years, Maintains Traditions and Classical Charms

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The exterior of Nihombashi Takashimaya’s main building is a reminder of its long history.

The department store’s mascot “Rose-chan” welcomes visitors in the impressive atrium with decorative ceiling and columns.

Takashimaya, a department store founded in Kyoto during the late Edo period, opened its branch in Nihombashi, Tokyo, in 1933. The Nihombashi Takashimaya main building is still in use today, having survived the ravages of war, and it became the first department store designated as a national important cultural property in 2009.

The magnificent exterior got my heart racing before I walked through the main entrance, where I could see the luxurious atrium lined with marble columns. The ceiling has a lattice pattern, following a design typically found in prestigious buildings like temples, and is adorned with decorative plaster rosettes, creating a splendid effect.

Further inside, one can find the store’s iconic antique elevator. While the machinery has been modernized, attendants still manually operate it, and the original interior remains after having been restored.

An employee operates a stylish elevator formed by a marble imitation of wood.

“Going up,” the attendant said.

Watching the attendant close the collapsible gate and operate the lever brought back memories of admiring “elevator girls” as a child.

She smiled, saying, “Everyone seems to enjoy it,” noting many customers visit specifically for the elevator.

As I was captivated by her work, we reached the rooftop before I knew it.

For four years from 1950, just after the war, a baby elephant named Takako lived here. She was hoisted to the rooftop by a crane. After she grew too large, she was donated to the Ueno Zoological Gardens. At that time, she reportedly walked down the stairs inside the building to the first floor.

The garden is seen from an elevator through its doors.

Two architects were involved in the building’s design. The first, Teitaro Takahashi, combined traditional Western styles with Japanese architecture. After the war, Togo Murano incorporated modern architectural techniques for expansions and renovations. The design harmonizes the early Showa period construction with more recent styles.

Kazuhiko Kishi, the department store’s concierge, said, “We want to convey this building’s value to our guests by cherishing the spirit of hospitality.”

Nihombashi Takashimaya main building

Address: 2-4-1 Nihombashi, Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Access: Directly connected to Nihombashi Station on the Ginza Line and Tozai Line; four-minute walk from Nihombashi Station on the Toei Asakusa LineHours: 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.