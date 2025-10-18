Osaka Police Officers Demonstrate Safe E-scooter Riding to Promote Proper Use

< The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers demonstrate safe e-scooter riding in Chuo Ward, Osaka.

OSAKA — To promote safe and proper use of electric scooters, Osaka prefectural police officers wearing helmets have been demonstrating correct riding methods for passersby. The police explained that “people will notice when uniformed officers ride them” and have encouraged residents to use the demonstrations as models for how to ride safely.

The prefectural police have assigned e-scooters to three police stations in Osaka. They are on loan free of charge until Dec. 19 from a local private company engaged in imports and sales. Each station received two e-scooters, which traffic division officers use during patrols and to showcase proper riding manners to the public.

Since a July 2023 traffic revision, e-scooters that meet certain requirements — such as not exceeding a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour — can be ridden on roads without a driver’s license by anyone age 16 or older. However, reckless riding has become a serious issue, with some riders using the sidewalk, riding against traffic or ignoring traffic lights. From January through August this year, there were 3,045 e-scooter-related violations in Osaka Prefecture, an increase of 382 cases compared with the same period last year.