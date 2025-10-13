Fans Say Farewell to Feline Stationmaster of Yamagata Train Station at Retirement Ceremony

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Feline stationmaster Chocolat receives a letter of appreciation in Kawanishi, Yamagata Prefecture, on Sept. 14.

KAWANISHI, Yamagata — A retirement ceremony for Chocolat, the feline stationmaster of JR Uzen-Komatsu Station in Kawanishi, Yamagata Prefecture, was held on Sept. 14 at the station. Many fans from both inside and outside the prefecture came to bid farewell.

Chocolat, a male mixed-breed cat, was first found in the station’s parking lot in May 2019 and rescued by the nonprofit organization that manages the station. He became stationmaster in October of the same year, charming visitors with his adorable presence. However, due to his age, he retired at the end of July.

At the retirement ceremony, Kazuo Emoto, chairman of the nonprofit organization, presented Chocolat with a letter of appreciation and a commemorative gift of cat food. Fans gathered around and enthusiastically snapped photos while expressing their gratitude to him.

A 42-year-old company employee from Kawamata, Fukushima Prefecture, who said he had visited Chocolat several times a year, said: “At first he seemed wary of his surroundings, but gradually he became comfortable, and it was so adorable. I hope he rests well.”