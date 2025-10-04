Fukui: Warlord-Inspired Heroes ‘W Gyobu’ Promote Tsuruga; Costumed Characters Attract Visitors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The W Gyobu superheroes — Otani Yoshitsugu, left, and Socho no Gyobu — in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture

TSURUGA, Fukui — Two characters inspired by feudal warlord Otani Yoshitsugu (1559-1600) — the lord of Tsuruga Castle, which once stood in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture — are now bringing excitement to the area.

At the battle of Sekigahara in 1600, Otani braved unfavorable odds to fight alongside his dear friend Ishida Mitsunari, a warlord belonging to the Seigun western force, against the Togun eastern forces led by Tokugawa Ieyasu. This fact has made him popular among history fans, who see him as a “warrior of integrity.” Otani, who famously fought with a white hood covering his face, is also known as “Otani Gyobu.” The word “gyobu” refers to the justice ministry, in which Otani held a post.

In the modern day, Otani Yoshitsugu’s name has been adopted by one of the two costumed characters, who wears a white hood and red armor. This Otani belongs to the local group Omotenashi Bushotai (Hospitality warriors), whose members portray historical warriors, and participates in events like stage demonstrations and samurai processions.

The other character is the Socho no Gyobu, a local superhero created in November 2021 who performs in hero shows while wearing a costume that was handmade by people from the area and features a mask inspired by the original Otani’s white hood.

Together, the pair are known as “W Gyobu,” and they draw many history fans and families to various events.

During a special exhibition at the Tsuruga Municipal Museum in August, the two superheroes gave a guided tour to almost 50 people — nearly five times the usual attendance for arts lectures at the museum.