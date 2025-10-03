Iconic Red Exterior of Shuri Castle’s Main Hall Seen for 1st Time in 6 Years; Partial Removal of Scaffolding Allows Glimpses of Building in Mid-Restoration

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Seiden main hall of Shuri Castle is seen in Naha on Thursday.

NAHA – Part of the scaffolding protecting the Seiden main hall of Naha’s Shuri Castle — which has been undergoing restoration work after burning down in 2019 — was removed recently, revealing the hall’s vibrant red exterior for the first time in six years.

Restoration of the Seiden’s exterior is nearly complete, and work is now underway to paint the interior and prepare a pair of stone pillars, known as the Great Dragon Pillars, to be installed at the front of the hall, according to the Cabinet Office’s Okinawa General Bureau. Work is scheduled to be completed in autumn 2026.

Tourists were seen Thursday in Shurijo Castle Park taking photos of the Seiden from a high point offering a view of the hall. “The contrast between the blue sky and the vivid red color is beautiful. I can’t wait for the restoration work to be finished,” a 21-year-old college student from Tokyo said.