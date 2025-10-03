Dinosaur Monuments Dressed Like Shogi Players Add Excitement to Ryuo Title Series

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Dinosaur monuments wearing hakama pants to resemble shogi players are seen in Fukui City on Thursday.

FUKUI — Two dinosaur monuments in Fukui were transformed into shogi players in hakama pants to coincide with the start of the Ryuo title series on Friday.

In the best-of-seven series, Ryuo Sota Fujii will face off against eighth-dan Yuki Sasaki, with the second match being held in Awara, Fukui Prefecture, on Oct.16 to 17.

A 4.2-meter-long Fukuiraptor and a 4.7-meter-long Fukuisaurus clad in hakama are facing each other across a shogi board in front of JR Fukui Station, occasionally making noises and moving their heads.

The display will run through Oct. 26.