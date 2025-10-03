Dinosaur Monuments Dressed Like Shogi Players Add Excitement to Ryuo Title Series
11:29 JST, October 3, 2025
FUKUI — Two dinosaur monuments in Fukui were transformed into shogi players in hakama pants to coincide with the start of the Ryuo title series on Friday.
In the best-of-seven series, Ryuo Sota Fujii will face off against eighth-dan Yuki Sasaki, with the second match being held in Awara, Fukui Prefecture, on Oct.16 to 17.
A 4.2-meter-long Fukuiraptor and a 4.7-meter-long Fukuisaurus clad in hakama are facing each other across a shogi board in front of JR Fukui Station, occasionally making noises and moving their heads.
The display will run through Oct. 26.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Udon Shop from Kitakyushu Expands to Other Regions of Japan with Rich Broth
-
I Want to Get Away from Raising My Junior High School-Age Children
-
Japanese Chef Serves Cold Capellini with Rich Tomato Sauce in Hot Weather
-
My Sister Lost Her Child 2 Years Ago and I Still Don’t Know What to Say to Her
-
Toyota, Honda to Exhibit 2 Pokémon Models at Japan Mobility Show from Late October
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’