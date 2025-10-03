Hot word :

Dinosaur Monuments Dressed Like Shogi Players Add Excitement to Ryuo Title Series

Dinosaur monuments wearing hakama pants to resemble shogi players are seen in Fukui City on Thursday.

11:29 JST, October 3, 2025

FUKUI — Two dinosaur monuments in Fukui were transformed into shogi players in hakama pants to coincide with the start of the Ryuo title series on Friday.

In the best-of-seven series, Ryuo Sota Fujii will face off against eighth-dan Yuki Sasaki, with the second match being held in Awara, Fukui Prefecture, on Oct.16 to 17.

A 4.2-meter-long Fukuiraptor and a 4.7-meter-long Fukuisaurus clad in hakama are facing each other across a shogi board in front of JR Fukui Station, occasionally making noises and moving their heads.

The display will run through Oct. 26.

