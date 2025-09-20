Hiroshima: Race on Re-Created Pirate Boats of Murakami Suigun, Which Dominated Seto Inland Sea in Medieval Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Teams race on wooden boats called “kohaya” in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture.

ONOMICHI, Hiroshima — A boat race was held on Innoshima Island in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, using boats re-created to look like the ones used by the Murakami Suigun, a clan of naval warriors that dominated the islands in the Seto Inland Sea during the 14th to 16th centuries.

The Murakami Suigun were pirates based in the islands between present-day Hiroshima and Ehime prefectures, and Innoshima Island was one of their strongholds.

Unlike pirates that attack other ships, kill their crews and steal their goods, the Murakami Suigun worked to ensure the safety of the seas. For that and other reasons, people have been viewing them more positively in recent years.

The race, held Aug. 31, used re-created “kohaya,” which were messenger boats used by the Murakami Suigun about 500 years ago. The sounds of drums and racers’ voices filled the air, stirring up excitement.

Forty-six teams were divided into four divisions, and elementary school students and junior high school students as well as adults joined this year’s race. Each boat was decorated with banners and had a crew of 16 people, comprising 14 oarsmen, a boatman and a taiko drummer.

As the race started, the oarsmen rowed to the rhythm of the drums and the boatman’s yells.

Near where the boat race was held, the Shima Himatsuri, or the island fire festival, will be held on Saturday evening. A warrior formation display, a torch parade and a fireworks event are expected to take place at the festival.