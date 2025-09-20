Abeno Harukas Leads Southern Osaka Area Toward Reconstruction, Brilliance; Local Landmark Has Fascinating History

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Abeno Harukas stands out in Osaka in this photo taken on July 10 from a helicopter.

OSAKA — The silhouette of the Abeno Harukas in the center of the Osaka Plain cannot be missed even from the heights of an airplane in mid-flight. The commercial building in Osaka’s Abeno Ward lost its title as Japan’s tallest structure in 2023, yet this unprecedented skyscraper has secured its place as a local landmark.

When you look down from the observation deck, you can see roads intersecting in all directions and railways running back and forth. Buildings of varying heights can be seen sprawling across the neighborhood. Far off to the west, you can see Mt. Rokko in Kobe and the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge across the Seto Inland Sea. To the east is a view of Mt. Ikoma in Nara Prefecture.

“You can’t experience being outside at this height at any other building,” said Tasaburo Ikeguchi, 51, head of the Harukas business department of Kintetsu Real Estate Co., which owns the building.

The observation deck on the 60th floor, the top floor, is popular with both Japanese and foreign visitors. From there, a flight of stairs leads even higher to a rooftop heliport, which offers an unobstructed 360-degree panoramic view.

When the plan to construct the 300-meter building, Japan’s tallest at the time, was announced in 2007, many in Osaka were astonished.

The area’s old houses gave it a classic atmosphere, and it wasn’t appealing enough to draw large crowds, despite being the city’s third major hub after the Kita and Minami areas. It was in this context that the large-scale construction project, triggered by a plan to replace the aging Abenobashi Terminal Building, became an opportunity to regenerate and revitalize the area.



The view from the observation deck in 2020

Naturally, some people voiced concerns about the project.

“I had no concerns,” said Masayuki Kashiwa, 57, then a member of the technical team and now deputy chief of the real estate company’s business development head office. “I was absolutely determined to make the project succeed.”

Takenaka Corp. led the design and construction efforts for the project, and a team was formed consisting of about 150 people, including some from Kintetsu Real Estate. About 3,000 people worked each day at the peak of construction, which was completed in spring 2014.

The exterior was designed by American architect Cesar Pelli, whose skyscraper designs brought him worldwide success.

Pelli designed Abeno Harukas in the style of stacked trapezoidal boxes to resemble a set of steps, giving the building a unique appearance from every angle.

“Our goal was to make Abeno Harukas a ‘vertical city’ with diverse facilities and functions,” said Mitsuaki Sahoda, 57, head of Kintetsu Real Estate’s corporate planning office who was in charge of the observatory part of the project.

“Harukas” is an old Japanese word that means “to brighten and refresh,” and, true to its name, the building has done just that to the entire area, which has been reborn as a vibrant place where people enjoy spending time.

Looking up at Abeno Harukas from below, I saw the building reflecting the sunlight and sparkling with a brilliant glow.

People gather on lawn at renewed park

Ten-Shiba is an open space at the foot of Abeno Harukas. It is located next to the premier transportation hub in southern Osaka, giving it direct access to Kansai Airport.

The Tennoji area has a relaxing atmosphere and serves as the entrance to Tennoji Park, where visitors can find Osaka Tennoji Zoo, which opened in 1915, and the Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts.



The lawn area in Ten-Shiba, which is the gateway to Tennoji Park

There are 12 establishments on Ten-Shiba’s about 7,000-square-meter lawn, including a futsal court, a stylish cafe and a facility for kids. On holidays, families play on the lawn and couples spend time together over food and drinks.

Ten-Shiba came about in 2015 through a redevelopment project organized by the Osaka municipal government, which aimed to add new vibrancy and charm to the area. The development and operation of the park was outsourced to the private sector, a setup that is common today but was unusual at the time.

The project significantly transformed the park’s environment, which had been described as uninviting. In fiscal 2024, more than 7 million people visited Ten-Shiba.

‘Sky garden’ BBQ

An open-air “sky garden” that offers barbecue dining through October can be found on the 58th floor of Abeno Harukas. Diners can enjoy stunning views from the 300-meter-high area.



Barbecue dining

There are two courses available: ¥4,480 and ¥7,480 per adult, tax included. Both have a two-hour time limit.

The dining space is open from 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m. on weekends and holidays. Admission to the observation deck is additionally required and costs ¥2,000 per adult.

Reservations can be made via a dedicated website.