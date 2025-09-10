800 Floating Lanterns Commemorate 3/11 Victims in Miyagi Prefecture, Traditional Summer Festival Has Been Recast as Ceremony of Mourning
13:29 JST, September 10, 2025
MINAMISANRIKU, Miyagi — People mourned the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake and subsequent tsunami in a traditional summer floating lantern event held at the Hachiman River in Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, on Aug. 23.
A magical glow was cast on the water’s surface as about 800 lanterns were set afloat.
The festival was suspended for some time after the earthquake, but was revived as the Minamisanriku Kagaribi Matsuri bonfire festival in August 2023. This is the third time it has been held in this form.
This year, the former disaster prevention building in Minamisanriku was also lit up as the lanterns were being set on the river. The tsunami killed 43 people at the building, including town officials.
One of this year’s participants, 76, attending for the first time since the event’s revival, has lived in the nearby city of Tome since their home in Minamisanriku was swept away by the tsunami.
“While the scenery has changed, my feelings have not,” they said, gazing out quietly at the floating lanterns.
