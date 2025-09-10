Visitors Explore Theater in Special Behind-the-Scenes Tour in Aubade Hall in Toyama Pref.
12:53 JST, September 10, 2025
TOYAMA — A tour of a theater for people selected by lottery was held in the main hall of Aubade Hall in Toyama.
While the tours are a regular event during the summer Bon holidays, this marked the last opportunity before the main hall closes for about two years for major renovation work scheduled to begin on Nov. 17.
Seventeen participants attended the final afternoon session on Aug. 17, the last part of a three-day event. The group got a close-up look at stage machinery, including lifting devices, and visited a lighting control room where spotlights are operated. The tour lasted about 90 minutes and included exploring backstage areas such as dressing and rehearsal rooms.
“It was great to see every corner,” said a second-year junior high school student who participated in the tour. “When the theater reopens, I want to watch a performance while thinking about the people who support it behind the scenes.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shimane: Cave Allows Visitors to Cool Off Amid Scorching Heat, Natural Air Keeps Temperatures Low
-
Traditional Japanese Lanterns On Display at Tokyo Event; Colored Lights Synced to Music Entertain Visitors Daily
-
‘Humorous’ Glimpse into Hell on Display at Museum Exhibition in Nagano Prefecture
-
My Anxious Father Has Put a Damper on My Retired Life
-
I’ve Loved Music Since I Was a Kid and Want to Stake My Future on It
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years