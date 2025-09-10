Visitors Explore Theater in Special Behind-the-Scenes Tour in Aubade Hall in Toyama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tour participants listen to a staff member giving explanations about stage mechanisms at Aubade Hall in Toyama on Aug. 17.

TOYAMA — A tour of a theater for people selected by lottery was held in the main hall of Aubade Hall in Toyama.

While the tours are a regular event during the summer Bon holidays, this marked the last opportunity before the main hall closes for about two years for major renovation work scheduled to begin on Nov. 17.

Seventeen participants attended the final afternoon session on Aug. 17, the last part of a three-day event. The group got a close-up look at stage machinery, including lifting devices, and visited a lighting control room where spotlights are operated. The tour lasted about 90 minutes and included exploring backstage areas such as dressing and rehearsal rooms.

“It was great to see every corner,” said a second-year junior high school student who participated in the tour. “When the theater reopens, I want to watch a performance while thinking about the people who support it behind the scenes.”