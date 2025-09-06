Osaka: Legacy Maker Develops ‘Silent’ Umbrella, Rain Sounds Muffled for Blind People

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hirofumi Kawaguchi shows a Silent Umbrella at Maruyasu Yougasa in Abeno Ward, Osaka.

OSAKA — An umbrella developed by a manufacturer in Osaka is gaining popularity among blind people or those who are highly sensitive to noise, as it muffles the sound of raindrops

Maruyasu Yougasa, which has been producing handmade umbrellas, launched the “Silent Umbrella” in 2022. According to the company, the umbrella reduces the sound of being hit by raindrops by 30%-35% compared to ordinary umbrellas.

The concept was born from a comment from a blind person nearly 20 years ago, who said, “I feel anxious walking around as the noise of rain hitting the umbrella drowns out the sounds of my surroundings.”

However, the company was too busy to develop a new type of umbrella. Ultimately, it fully committed to its development during COVID-19 pandemic as orders slumped. The Silent Umbrella uses a double-layer structure to reduce rain sounds. The upper layer is made of a waterproof mesh fabric, which breaks raindrops up into smaller drops, which the lower-layer fabric then repels.

Two different lengths are available at 60 centimeters long and 65 centimeters long, priced at ¥19,800. Foreign customers have also shown interest.

The company held a workshop on making umbrellas by hand at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, to promote the product to overseas visitors.

“I’ll be glad if it sparks even a little interest in the craft of umbrella making for someone,” said Hirofumi Kawaguchi of the company.