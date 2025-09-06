Oita: Bullet Marks from WWII Scar Only Remaining Fan-Shaped Railway Roundhouse in Kyushu
16:50 JST, September 6, 2025
KUSU, Oita — The only remaining fan-shaped railway roundhouse in Kyushu is drawing attention as a war heritage site, as it marks 80 years since the end of World War II.
The former Bungo-Mori Roundhouse and Turntable in Kusu, Oita Prefecture, was built in 1934 when the entire Kyudai Line connecting Kurume in Fukuoka Prefecture and Oita City was completed. It was constructed to supply coal and water for the line. It is designated a Japan Heritage Cultural Property.
At the very end of the war, it was hit by machine gun fire from U.S. military aircraft, resulting in the deaths of three staff members, and bullet marks remain on the walls. Its role ended with the discontinuation of steam locomotives after 1970.
It once faced the threat of demolition, however, thanks to a petition campaign by locals, Kusu municipality purchased it from Kyushu Railway Co. Today, a mini train runs on Sundays, offering enjoyment for families and others.
The actual steam locomotive that is preserved in front of the roundhouse was once used on the Nagasaki Line and is said to have transported evacuees after the atomic bomb was dropped over Nagasaki in 1945. “It is a valuable piece of heritage that not only tells the history of steam locomotives but also conveys the horror of war,” said a staff member of the museum adjacent to the roundhouse.
The mini train operates every Sunday, with a fare of ¥200 per person.
