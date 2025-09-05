Dragon-Shaped Boats Float Down River in Flames for Edo Period Event in Morioka
13:24 JST, September 5, 2025
MORIOKA — The traditional bon festival event Funekko-nagashi was held on the Kitakami River, flowing through Morioka, on Aug. 16. Many spectators gathered on the riverside, watching the boats floating down the river while engulfed in flames.
Held since the Edo period (1603-1867), the event is designated as an intangible folk cultural property of the city.
Boats shaped like dragons are decorated with offerings and strips of paper, set on fire on the water and floated down the river to honor ancestors and pray for good health and safety.
Twelve boats made by neighborhood associations in the city and other groups were floated down the river one after another and lit with torches. When fireworks were launched from the boats, loud cheers erupted from the crowds.
This year saw the debut of one of the participating associations. Yasushi Yoshida, a 53-year-old man who pulled a boat, said, “It was hot since I was closest to the boat, but the view from the river was great.”
A six-year-old first grader at a Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, elementary school who visited with eight family members and relatives, grinned as he said, “The boat with the dragon’s face burning was awesome.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shimane: Cave Allows Visitors to Cool Off Amid Scorching Heat, Natural Air Keeps Temperatures Low
-
Fukuoka: 150 Cats Neutered During Event on ‘Cat Island’; Residents Work to Improve Health of Furry Neighbors
-
Traditional Japanese Lanterns On Display at Tokyo Event; Colored Lights Synced to Music Entertain Visitors Daily
-
Popularity of Kobe Bakery’s ‘Anshoku’ Bread Extends Beyond City Borders; Bakery Maintains ‘Local’ Feel Despite Being Beloved Nationally
-
‘Humorous’ Glimpse into Hell on Display at Museum Exhibition in Nagano Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story