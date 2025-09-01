Tokyo’s Origami Hub Draws Global Crowds with Hand-dyed Paper
17:25 JST, September 1, 2025
In Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward, it’s common to see foreign tourists drawn to a building near Yushima Seido in the ward’s Yushima district, stopping to admire the origami creations in the window. Once inside the Ochanomizu Origami Kaikan, they discover a vibrant world in which paper transforms into art, and artists keep alive a centuries-old tradition with beautiful, hand-dyed papers.
“You can even do origami with a paper napkin. Just fold it in half twice. Tie it, and look — you’ve made a ballerina,” said director Kazuo Kobayashi, 83.
Speaking in broken English, Kobayashi showed how to fold a swan and a rising sun for seven visitors from the U.K. and Canada in the shop on the third floor. He noted that foreigners make up a sizable part of the clientele, accounting for about 70%-80% of all visitors.
Kobayashi is the fourth-generation owner of a paper dyeing shop founded in 1858. He said that the first-generation owner mastered general washi Japanese paper processing techniques and started the paper dyeing shop.
During the Meiji era (1868–1912), the government introduced origami into early childhood education. At the education ministry’s request, the shop created the world’s first square-shaped origami paper. The Ochanomizu Origami Kaikan hall opened in 1972 as a center for sharing origami, and the company later changed its name to match the hall’s name.
On the fourth floor, visitors can see craftsmen hand-dyeing washi Japanese paper in a workshop. The origami paper, made by dyeing kozo paper in a dye solution, is thin and durable. Kozo paper is a kind of washi made of kozo plant, and makes it possible to create intricate folds.
A mid-floor gallery displays three-dimensional animals and other creations made from this special paper.
After World War II, origami became known around the world as a traditional Japanese art form. In his 30s, Kobayashi began pursuing origami more seriously, traveling nationwide to hold classes and give lectures abroad to share the message that anyone, regardless of age or gender, can enjoy origami if they have a piece of paper. After finishing his demonstration, he smiled broadly and said, “They [the foreign tourists] have come all this way, so I want them to leave happy.”
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
A craftsman dyes washi Japanese paper.
-
The Yomiuri Shimbun
The mid-floor gallery features three-dimensional animals.
Ochanomizu Origami Kaikan
Address: 1-7-14 Yushima, Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo
Access: A 5-minute walk from Ochanomizu Station on the Marunouchi Line
Hours: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed on Sundays and public holidays. Closed during the summer, yearend and New Year’s holidays. Free admission.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shimane: Cave Allows Visitors to Cool Off Amid Scorching Heat, Natural Air Keeps Temperatures Low
-
Fukuoka: 150 Cats Neutered During Event on ‘Cat Island’; Residents Work to Improve Health of Furry Neighbors
-
Traditional Japanese Lanterns On Display at Tokyo Event; Colored Lights Synced to Music Entertain Visitors Daily
-
Popularity of Kobe Bakery’s ‘Anshoku’ Bread Extends Beyond City Borders; Bakery Maintains ‘Local’ Feel Despite Being Beloved Nationally
-
My Anxious Father Has Put a Damper on My Retired Life
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities