Osaka: Observation Deck for Plane Watchers Opens, Near Itami Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The new observation deck at Toyonaka Tsubasa Park. Visitors can watch and photograph aircraft up close in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture.

TOYONAKA, Osaka — A brand-new observation deck near Itami Airport in Osaka invites visitors to witness a spectacular sight: giant planes gently descending into a sea of twinkling runway lights. This is not just an observation deck; it is a front-row seat to a breathtaking light show.

The embankment of the Senri River, which runs along the airport’s eastern side, is a popular spot for aviation fans. It lies directly under the flight path, offering a thrilling, up-close view of the aircraft as they come in to land. That makes it the perfect place for the observation deck.

With about 370 takeoffs and landings at Itami Airport daily, a photo opportunity comes along every few minutes. This means that on weekends the riverbank is packed, not just with aviation fans, but also families and couples, all holding up their smartphones and cameras.

Recognizing the scarcity of tourist attractions in the area and a lack of accessibility, Toyonaka began developing the Toyonaka Tsubasa Park, ma-zika. The park will span about six hectares near the embankment, and will come complete with a parking lot, a grassy lawn, restaurants and places to barbecue. It is set to be completed in March 2027.

However, the park’s roofed observation deck is already open. A new walkway modeled after a runway has been added along the Senri River levee, as well as benches for visitors. A park management office, with restrooms and a room for nursing mothers, is also now partially open, as is part of the parking lot.

The city expects more than 400,000 visitors annually once the park is complete. With the partial opening, the city hopes to attract visitors from the World Expo.