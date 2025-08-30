Kochi: Yosakoi Dancers from Quake-stricken Noto Area Give Thanks on Kochi Stage

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mugen dancers give a spirited performance in Kochi on Aug. 10.

KOCHI — Gripping naruko clappers — instruments with a castanet-like sound — at Kochi’s Yosakoi Festival, dancers from Ishikawa Prefecture took a deep breath before giving their group’s long-awaited performance, having been delayed by the January 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

The Yosakoi Festival originated in Kochi, but similar festivals are now held all over Japan. In Ishikawa Prefecture, the Noto Yosakoi Festival is held annually in June. Mugen, a dance team based in the Wakura Onsen hot spring resort in Nanao had planned to participate in Kochi’s festival in the summer of 2024. However, many dancers gave up on participating after being affected by the earthquake and suffering hardships such as the destruction of their homes.

The team received aid supplies from fellow yosakoi dancers nationwide, including in Kochi. They decided to participate in the festival this time to express their gratitude.

The dancers traveled about 14 hours by bus to get to Kochi. At their first performance of the festival, in front of Kochi Station, they showed no signs of fatigue from sleeping on the bus and captivated the audience with their dynamic dancing, as well as their skillful use of Japanese wagasa umbrellas and naruko.

“Actually being here, the atmosphere is amazing. I feel so focused. I want to show my gratitude for the support and demonstrate that Noto is doing well,” said Kokoro Hatsumi, 29, a member of the group.