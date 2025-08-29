Aichi Pref.’s Nisshin Roadside Rest Area More Than Just Pit Stop

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A section of Machi Terrace Nisshin roadside rest area is lined with souvenirs made in collaboration with local landmarks.

NISSHIN, Aichi — More than just a pit stop, a newly opened roadside rest area in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, offers everything from local treats to an indoor play area.

Machi Terrace Nisshin is on a prefectural road north of Nisshin city hall and spans about two hectares. The michi-no-eki roadside rest area features stores stocked with Nisshin’s specialty products, a food court and a multipurpose room for events. Elementary school-aged children and younger can run around an indoor playroom, perfect for them even on rainy days.

At a preview event on July 29, about 270 residents and those associated with the facility toured it before the official opening, exploring the stores and enjoying meals from the food court. The stores quickly became a highlight, offering popular souvenirs and food items created in collaboration with the city’s historical sites and tourist attractions.