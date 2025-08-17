Kumamoto: Tanabata Festival Decorations Adorn Unique Tunnel

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tanabata decorations are displayed in a park tunnel in Takamori, Kumamoto Prefecture.

TAKAMORI, Kumamoto — Step into a world where vibrant colors meet refreshing coolness. An array of colorful Tanabata decorations offers a unique summer escape in a park located in a tunnel in Takamori, Kumamoto Prefecture.

The dimly lit tunnel, with its flowing waterway, maintains a refreshingly cool temperature of 17 C, offering visitors a delightful respite from the summer heat. While relaxing in the coolness, they can enjoy a moment of tranquility while admiring 30 handcrafted Tanabata decorations.

This remarkable space was originally planned to be a railway tunnel. Construction began in 1973, but after about 2,000 meters of excavation a massive amount of water broke through, and the project was halted. The town decided to use the water and developed the first 550 meters of the tunnel entrance, transforming it into a public park.

Local nurseries, kindergartens, schools and financial institutions from across Kumamoto Prefecture, including Takamori, submitted the Tanabata decorations as part of a town-sponsored event.

The decorations feature Orihime and Hikoboshi of the Tanabata star festival legend, along with twinkling lights. Some even incorporate Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Admission is ¥300 for junior high school students and older, and ¥100 for elementary school students. The exhibition runs until Aug. 31.