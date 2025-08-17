Wakayama: Nation’s 1st 3D-Printed Station Becomes Available for Use

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hatsushima Station, which was constructed using 3D printer technology, in Arida, Wakayama Prefecture

ARIDA, Wakayama — A new unmanned train station constructed using 3D printer technology in Arida, Wakayama Prefecture, has recently become available for use.

According to West Japan Railway Co. (JR West), this is the nation’s first railway station constructed using the technology.

In order to replace the aged wooden building of Hatsushima Station on the Kisei Line, the building parts for the new station were produced at a plant using a 3D printer and assembled at the site in March. After assembly work, which took about six hours, ticket machines and gates were installed.

The new one-story reinforced concrete building is 2.6 meters tall, 6.3 meters wide and 2.1 meters deep. The white walls are decorated with mikan mandarin orange and tachiuo scabbard fish motifs, both Arida specialties.

Railway enthusiasts rushed to the station on July 22 when it became available for use. “The design of the station is pretty and suits Wakayama’s sunlight. Since the walls are sturdy, it’s hard to believe it was made using a 3D printer,” said a 42-year-old man from Obihiro, Hokkaido.

“We hope people will enjoy using the building. We will consider also using the technology for other station buildings based on how Hatsushima Station is used,” a JR West official said.

Hatsushima Station has been unmanned since March 2018. The number of people using the station per day was about 500 in fiscal 2024.