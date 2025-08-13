Thoroughbred Pulls Newlyweds in Hokkaido Ceremonies; Carriage Conveys Couples to Town’s Local Festival
11:33 JST, August 13, 2025
URAKAWA, Hokkaido — Two newlywed couples enjoyed rides in a horse-drawn carriage in wedding ceremonies at a farm in Urakawa, Hokkaido, on July 26. Many townspeople celebrated the brides and grooms at the Hidaka Training and Research Center of the Japan Racing Association (JRA).
With the cooperation of the JRA, the weddings with horse-drawn carriage rides are offered for couples every year in the town, known as a leading racehorse breeding area.
Thoroughbred JRA horse Beau Dancer, adorned with decorations on its mane, gently carried two pairs of newlyweds in a carriage to a local festival. The couples, one from Osaka City and the other from Chiba Prefecture, were selected from many applicants for the special ceremony.
Each of the couples then exchanged rings on a stage. “It is a great honor to be celebrated in a wedding using a horse-drawn carriage in this horse-breeding region,” said one of the grooms, a company employee from Osaka’s Kita Ward.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Junglia Okinawa Amusement Park Opens; Aiming to Revitalize Northern Okinawa Island
-
Colorful Floats Depicting Samurai, Other Figures Parade Through Aomori City; 5-day Nebuta Festival Kicks Off with a Bang
-
Award-Winning Noto Chefs Design JAL In-Flight Meals; Special Dishes Seek to Promote Region, Encourage Quake Recovery
-
I’m Upset with My Father for Taking Photos of My Room without My Knowledge
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030