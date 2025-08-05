Traditional Yuki-Tsumugi Silk Weaving Thrives in Modern Japan; Ibaraki Prefecture Museum Lets Visitors Experience Centuries-Old Production Methods
17:26 JST, August 5, 2025
YUKI, Ibaraki — A pleasant thump-thump sound echoed throughout the Tsumugi no Yakata museum in Yuki, Ibaraki Prefecture, each time the weft was woven through the warp.
An elementary school girl on a family visit, eyes alight with excitement, tried her hand at weaving. In about 30 minutes, she created a small coaster, 10 centimeters square.
Opened roughly 20 years ago by Okujun Co. — a wholesale dealer in Yuki-tsumugi silk founded in 1907 — Tsumugi no Yakata is a facility that introduces visitors to the traditional production techniques and culture of this renowned Japanese silk variety through hands-on experiences. The surrounding area still features many old homes and storehouses from the Meiji Era (1868-1912) and the Taisho Era (1912-1926).
The region follows a roughly 20-kilometer stretch of the Kinugawa river, which flows between Tochigi and Ibaraki prefectures. It is renowned as a production center of Yuki-tsumugi, a high-grade silk fabric with a history spanning more than 1,500 years. Interestingly, the “Kinu” portion of the river’s name was once written with the kanji for “silk.”
Floss silk is made from silkworm cocoons. It is spun into thread, dyed and woven. The area is full of weaving and dyeing workshops that continue to use long-standing handcrafting methods to complete the various processes involved in silk production.
Rolls of fabric ordered by wholesalers are meticulously finished by a relay of skilled artisans. A gentle touch confirms its wonderfully soft feel. Its durability is also noteworthy. Each roll of fabric requires about 2,000 cocoons to make.
Yuki-tsumugi silk fabric production techniques include jibata-ori, or backstrap weaving, in which the weaver adjusts the tension by connecting the thread to their waist. This technique was registered on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2010, bringing great pride to the region.
The museum has exhibits of weaving looms and spinning tools that visitors can view up close.
“We want more young people to learn [about Yuki-tsumugi]. Please come [to the museum],” said Yoko Shin, 50, the museum’s manager.
As I was on my way out, I stopped into the museum shop, where an orange shawl displayed in a window caught my attention. Clearly, Yuki-tsumugi can also work well for Western clothing. It seems that artisans who work with this fabric are going to continue to try new things even as they honor tradition.
***
Tsumugi no Yakata
Address: 12-2, Yuki, Yuki City, Ibaraki Prefecture
Access: 10-minute walk from the north exit of Yuki Station on the JR Mito Line. Parking available.
Memo: Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
I’m Considering Divorce over My Husband’s Dating App Use
-
Junglia Okinawa Amusement Park Opens; Aiming to Revitalize Northern Okinawa Island
-
Kyoto Gion Festival: Children Pray at Yasaka Shrine Ahead of Grand Parade
-
Shimane: 55 Serpents Give Spectacular Performance of Iwami Kagura on Expo Stage; Performers Have Been Making Preparations
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030