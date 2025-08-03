Participants Showcase Japanese Calligraphy Skills at Event in Japan; Event Organizer Hopes to Pass Japanese Calligraphy on to Future Generations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hisako Shida talks about the work she created at a calligraphy event in Kanazawa on July 12.

KANAZAWA — About 390 people took part in a calligraphy event in which calligraphers displayed their skills in the traditional Japanese art, in Kanazawa.

The event was organized by the Japan Shodo Culture Association, an entity engaged in promoting Japanese calligraphy, in an effort to pass the art on to future generations.

Serving as instructors were Token Nishimura and Hisako Shida, both of whom are members of The Yomiuri Shohokai, an organization of calligraphers; and Daiun Tsujimoto, a member of the association. The event was held at Ishikawa Ongakudo’s Hougaku Hall on July 12.

The three calligraphers displayed their skills, writing messages wishing for the recovery of the Noto Peninsula following the major earthquake and torrential rain that hit the area. They also produced works based on themes from haiku and waka poems as well as Chinese books, which mention cherry blossoms.

“Today, we don’t have as many opportunities to write [by hand] due to the internet,” said a 30-year-old man, who holds calligraphy classes in Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture. “But I think it’s necessary to convey the attractiveness of writing.”