Shikoku: New Anpanman Ekiben Boxed Meal on Sale; Shaped Like Anpanman Train

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The boxed meal modeled after 8,000 Series Anpanman Train

TAKAMATSU — Shikoku Railway Co. (JR Shikoku) has started to offer a boxed meal, or ekiben, in a case modeled after one of the famous Anpanman Trains. The meal can be purchased at JR Takamatsu and Kochi stations as well as on Anpanman Trains.

The introduction of the new Anpanman ekiben was made to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first Anpanman Train. There are now several Anpanman Train designs, with the new meal’s box modeled after the most popular 8000 Series Anpanman Train, which has served Okayama, Takamatsu and Matsuyama stations since 2016.

The meal includes omelet rice with an Anpanman brand, a hamburger steak, fried shrimp and potato salad. It is sold at ¥1,800, including tax.

“We want people to enjoy a special trip [on the Anpanman Train] with the boxed meal,” JR Shikoku President Kazuyuki Shinomiya said.

In addition to the latest 8000 Series ekiben, JR Shikoku offers a meal in a box shaped like Anpanman’s face, including meatballs and fried egg.

They can be reserved online at https://jrsstation.base.shop/in Japanese.