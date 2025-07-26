Osaka: Sakai’s Sumo Ring Is Sacred Ground for Amateur Wrestlers; Side Trip to Famous ‘Barbarian’ Statue

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Ohama Sumo Stadium in Sakai Ward, Sakai

SAKAI — If the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena in Tokyo is considered the holy ground of professional sumo, the Ohama Sumo Stadium in Sakai is regarded as the holy ground of amateur sumo. The stadium features a permanent, full-scale dohyo ring and can accommodate 2,400 spectators, making it one of the largest sumo arenas in the country.

Countless memorable matches have been fought in this ring. National collegiate championships are held here (alternating with Ryogoku Kokugikan), and it was here that yokozuna Onosato, then a student at Nippon Sport Science University, won the championship, becoming the university amateur sumo champion.

“This is a sumo arena where wrestlers from all over the country aspire to compete,” said Satoshi Abe, who has fought in the ring himself. “I felt proud of standing on this dohyo surrounded by the cheers of local people.”

Abe won titles including National Student Sumo Championship by Weight Class during his time at Kindai University. Now 46, he is the coach of the university’s sumo club.

In addition to student sumo, the venue hosts tournaments for corporate teams, women, elementary and junior high school students and international competitions, earning it a reputation as a sacred site for amateur sumo.

1st student tournament

According to records from the Japan student sumo federation and other sources, the area around the stadium developed as a resort area in the early 20th century. Student sumo began as a beach event. The first national collegiate sumo championship was held in 1919.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People watch student wrestlers fighting in the ring.

During World War II, the event was suspended, and the dohyo was dismantled. After the war, there was a growing movement to revive the ring. In 1981, the Japan Sumo Federation received land from the city of Sakai and built the current domed sumo arena.

“For children, who rarely play barefoot on the ground these days, wrestling on the dohyo is an invaluable experience,” said Hitoshi Hatanaka, 59, who instructs children at the city’s youth sumo club. “I hope they train hard and compete in Ohama someday.”

Sumo shown to the world

The connection between Sakai and sumo is deep. According to the Sakai City Museum, sumo was performed as a ritual at Sumiyoshi Taisha shrine in neighboring Osaka City and flourished as entertainment in Sakai from the 18th century. The culture has been now taken overseas.

In May, the city launched a participatory event at which tourists can try their hand at throwing salt on the dohyo as sumo wrestlers ritually do before their fights. Private tourism agencies formed a committee and held the first such program oriented toward foreigners on July 7, which attracted about 30 people.

At the event, a group of former wrestlers explained the history, rules and gestures of sumo and demonstrated matches on the ring. Participants tried their hand at sumo stomping and practice matches. The committee leader hoped the participants enjoyed the event unique to this historic sumo arena.

Hashinoue Porutonosuke on bridge

The area near the stadium overlooking Old Sakai Harbor retains the remnants of a city from Japan’s medieval period, where wealthy merchants surrounded the town with moats to protect themselves from war.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Hashinoue Porutonosuke statue stands on the Nambanbashi bridge.

Sightseeing boats operate around the moat ruins in spring and autumn. One popular sight is Nambanjin-zo (Statue of the Barbarian from the South), a figure of a Portuguese man in old-fashioned armor standing on the Nambanbashi bridge near the boarding area.

According to the city, which manages the statue, it was created in 1987 as part of the bridge constructed by Nankai Electric Railway Co.

Kango Cruise Sakai, a nonprofit organization that operates the boats, asked the public to suggest a nickname for the statue, and it was decided in February last year to call it Hashinoue Porutonosuke — or “Poruto-kun” for short.

Visitors can write their wishes on ribbons and tie them to the bridge.

“We want to promote the statue as a tourist attraction,” NPO chairman Shin Takasugi, 59, said.

Cafe near stadium

Mori no Cafe located in front of the Ohama Gymnasium near the sumo stadium, opened three years ago. Staff who work under the continuous employment support service for people with disabilities cook, serve and create the cafe’s menu.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hearty daily lunch special at Mori no Cafe

It offers a daily lunch special that comes with main dishes such as spring rolls and fried chicken for ¥700 as well as beverages and ice cream.

Customers can eat in the bright interior or buy meals to go. A special collaboration menu is available on days when the local volleyball team Nippon Steel Sakai Blazers plays at Ohama Gymnasium.

The cafe is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which are also the gym’s regular closure days.