Sapporo’s Historic Red Brick Office Reopens; 5-Year Renovations Include Seismic Reinforcement, Restaurant
14:34 JST, July 25, 2025
The former Hokkaido Government Office Building, affectionately known as the Red Brick Office, reopened Friday after more than five years of extensive renovations.
The Sapporo landmark was originally completed in 1888. Its interior was destroyed by a fire in 1909, but the building was fully restored to its original appearance in 1968 and designated a National Important Cultural Property the following year.
With over half a century having passed since that restoration, deterioration had become evident. In December 2019, the Hokkaido government launched a renovation project that included seismic reinforcement. The work preserved as much of the original building material as possible and introduced new facilities such as a restaurant and cafe.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday where officials and other stakeholders celebrated the reopening.
