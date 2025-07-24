Toyama’s Centram Streetcar Unveils New Sunflower Livery; Design Is Part of Series Incorporating Images of Local Nature and Wildlife
11:56 JST, July 24, 2025
TOYAMA — A new look for the city’s Centram streetcar, featuring a wrapping with a motif of sunflowers — Toyama’s designated flower — was unveiled at a departure ceremony held at Toyama Station in early July. The tram is scheduled to keep this design until Aug. 4.
The event was organized by Toyamachimirai, a local community development organization, and the city of Toyama. Designer Masaru Suzuki created the sunflower design, incorporating elements from his “Toyama moyo” pattern series, which draws inspiration from the prefecture’s nature and wildlife.
During a talk session held in a passageway in the station after the ceremony, Suzuki commented, “When I designed it, I was imagining the sunflowers have the shapes of the Tateyama mountain range reflected on them. Because only one tram [with my design] exists, I hope it comes to be seen as something like a lucky charm.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Guilty Pleasures: Calorie-Busting ‘Sinful Gourmet Foods’ Taking Taste Buds by Storm
-
I’m Considering Divorce over My Husband’s Dating App Use
-
Tokushima: British Man to Open Guesthouse in Nostalgic Port Village in Tokushima; Tebajima Island Has Charms of Quaint Fishing Village
-
Nature Walk in Japan’s Tohoku Region Draws Nearly 600; Michinoku Coastal Trail Links 4 Prefectures on Pacific Coast
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday