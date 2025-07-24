Toyama’s Centram Streetcar Unveils New Sunflower Livery; Design Is Part of Series Incorporating Images of Local Nature and Wildlife

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toyama Mayor Hirohisa Fujii waves to the city’s Centram streetcar, newly decorated with a sunflower motif wrapping, at Toyama Station on July 5.

TOYAMA — A new look for the city’s Centram streetcar, featuring a wrapping with a motif of sunflowers — Toyama’s designated flower — was unveiled at a departure ceremony held at Toyama Station in early July. The tram is scheduled to keep this design until Aug. 4.

The event was organized by Toyamachimirai, a local community development organization, and the city of Toyama. Designer Masaru Suzuki created the sunflower design, incorporating elements from his “Toyama moyo” pattern series, which draws inspiration from the prefecture’s nature and wildlife.

During a talk session held in a passageway in the station after the ceremony, Suzuki commented, “When I designed it, I was imagining the sunflowers have the shapes of the Tateyama mountain range reflected on them. Because only one tram [with my design] exists, I hope it comes to be seen as something like a lucky charm.”