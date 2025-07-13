Kumamoto: Shark-Attack Sequel Filmed at Onsen Resorts; Tourism Board Hopes for Fans to Visit Featured Locations
11:41 JST, July 13, 2025
OGUNI, Kumamoto — A shark-attack movie was filmed on the steam-filled streets of hot spring resorts in Oguni, Kumamoto Prefecture.
The movie is a sequel to “Hotspring Sharkattack,” which was released nationwide in 2024 and is based on the idea of sharks rampaging through Japanese hot spring towns.
Oguni tourism officials hope that “Hotspring Sharkattack 2” will lure viewers to sites shown in the film.
According to the Aso Oguni Tourism Association, which cooperated with the filming, producers were keen to use the town as a location for filming and the local community had been cooperative. The film will feature Aso’s natural scenery and its scale will be greater than the first installment.
Filming took place from June 2 to 9, and 140 residents and town officials took part as extras. They enthusiastically ran away from the sharks and took shelter at an evacuation center in Tsuetate and Waita hot spring resorts. Actor Hiroshi Katsuno, who hails from the town, has a role in the film.
The film is slated for release in 2026.
“In addition to the hot springs, many fun places throughout the town will be featured in the film,” the association’s spokesperson said. “We hope that those who watch the movie come to stay at a hot spring inn and explore the town.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic Beverages from Around the World
-
Japan Tourism / Shirobara Dairy Factory Offers Visitors a Sweet Taste of Tottori Prefecture
-
5-Star Rice Meister in Japan Offers Personalized Blends, Advice to Customers; Clearly Explaining Rice Characteristics Is His Strength, Meister Says
-
Tokushima: British Man to Open Guesthouse in Nostalgic Port Village in Tokushima; Tebajima Island Has Charms of Quaint Fishing Village
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama
-
Agriculture Minister Considers Review of Japan’s Rice Harvest Statistics (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive
-
Carmakers’ Anxiety Grows as U.S. Tariff Talks Stall;Japan Exporters May Have No Choice But to Raise Prices