Skateboarders Take to the Streets to Perform in Nagoya Shopping Area
12:25 JST, July 10, 2025
NAGOYA — Twenty skateboarders recently performed at the Osu shopping street in Naka Ward, Nagoya, where skateboarding is usually prohibited.
On June 21, cheers arose from fans and crowds as the athletes skateboarded at high speed, performed kickflips and pulled off other tricks at Red Bull Maneki Jam, an event organized by Red Bull Japan Co., a Tokyo-based beverage maker. The company had set up a skating area for the event, which was named after manekineko, or beckoning cats, a symbol of the shopping street’s Fureai Hiroba square.
A vote by professional skateboarders was also held to determine the most exciting performer of the day, with the audience joining in the voting.
A 37-year-old company employee from Obu, Aichi Prefecture, was one of the participants in the competition. He said the applause of the audience made him even more determined to pull off his tricks.
“It was so impressive as everyone was flying high. I want to be able to skate as cool as them,” said a fifth-grade elementary school student, 10, also from Obu.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic Beverages from Around the World
-
Giant Butterbur Harvest Peaks in Hokkaido;Edible Plant Grows Taller Than an Adult
-
5-Star Rice Meister in Japan Offers Personalized Blends, Advice to Customers; Clearly Explaining Rice Characteristics Is His Strength, Meister Says
-
Japan Tourism / Shirobara Dairy Factory Offers Visitors a Sweet Taste of Tottori Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Agriculture Minister Considers Review of Japan’s Rice Harvest Statistics (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive