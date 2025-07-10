Festival to Promote Japanese Water Crowfoot Aquatic Plant Waving in Clear Stream Held in Miyagi Pref.
11:59 JST, July 10, 2025
SHIROISHI, Miyagi — A festival to introduce visitors to baikamo, or Japanese water crowfoot, an aquatic plant native to Miyagi Prefecture, was held in the city of Shiroishi on June 21.
Baikamo, literally meaning “plum flower algae,” bear plum-like flowers and grow naturally in clear streams with stable water temperatures. Its habitat is limited even in Japan, and it is on its way to being endangered, according to the prefectural government. Local businesspeople have been holding a festival since last year to raise awareness of the species.
A guided tour was held to view the baikamo growing in the Sawabata River in the center of the city, and participants looked closely at the plants swaying in the water. At the traditional wooden townhouse Sumaru Yashiki in the city, a presentation was given by graduates of Shiroishi High School’s natural science club, who are engaged in baikamo ecological research and conservation.
“I hope baikamo will become one of Shiroishi’s representative tourist resources,” said a 69-year-old resident of the city.
