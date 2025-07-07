Ikebukuro Pastry Shop from 1920s Keeps Customers Coming Back with Classic Flavors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The shop’s entrance and signs instill a sense of nostalgia.

Across the road from Ikebukuro Station’s east exit, nostalgic-looking shop signs jut out over the heads of passersby. The signs are for Takase Ikebukuro Honten, a shop selling Western-style sweets that was founded in 1920.

Takase’s lineup of confections, made in a traditional style, have become very popular, and they attract regular customers from all over Japan.

The founder, who was trained as a baker, opened the shop in a different area in Ikebukuro, and in 1935, it was relocated to its current place of business. Though the shop building was destroyed by air raids in World War II, the current building was constructed soon after the war’s end and the shop resumed business. The shop’s name was also changed to Takase, after the founder’s hometown, which is now part of Mitoyo in Kagawa Prefecture.

On the floors above the bakery, customers can order meals and drinks.

The interior design of Takase’s main shop in Ikebukuro is sure to make customers feel the long years it’s been in business.

“I don’t think the feel [of the shop] has changed much from the time just after the war’s end,” said Makoto Kojima, manager of the shop.

The company has expanded its network to a total of five shops in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro, Itabashi and Sugamo areas, and today the Takase brand is well known.

Packs of almond tuiles, a specialty of the Takase Ikebukuro Honten shop for half a century, are seen stacked on a display case.

Entering the main shop, you find cakes and other sweets lined up in glass showcases. On the display racks, there are about 70 kinds of bread. There is also a board explaining the products in the shop. It shows its age, but in a warm, welcoming sort of way.

I bought a pack of almond tuiles, a baked sweet that bears little resemblance to traditional tuile wafers. These tuiles, which go for ¥1,500 including tax, were already a shop classic about 50 years ago. They smell of fragrant almonds and have a nice crisp bite. The butter and fresh cream lend a luxurious sweetness. Though simple in appearance, it can be hard to stop eating them.

A display rack carries sweets with unique names, such as casino.

“Many older folks come here for just this taste. It’s the shop’s trademark,” said Kojima.

The recipe here for making anpan, round buns filled with red bean paste, hasn’t changed since the store was first opened. The price of a bun is ¥200 including tax.

Casino, a black-and-white bread with a cream filling, is another longtime best seller that has many fans. A pack costs ¥480.

The shop believes deeply in making its sweets by hand and serving up a classic taste with the greatest care.

“When customers come here, they’re expecting that taste to be waiting here for them,” said Kojima. “We want to keep meeting their expectations.”

Takase Ikebukuro Honten

Address: 1-1-4 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward, Tokyo

Access: 1 minute walk from the east exit of Ikebukuro Station

Hours: Open 365 days a year. The bakery at the Ikebukuro Honten shop is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On the second floor is a cafe, and on the third floor is a restaurant that serves hamburger steak for ¥1,300, among other dishes.