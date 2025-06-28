Nara: Staying by Ancient Tomb Excites Archaeology Fans; Guest Lodges Using Old Houses Open

Courtesy of cofunia

Cofunia guest lodges, middle top, are seen at the foot of Nishiyamazuka burial mound.

TENRI, Nara — Guest lodges at the foot of a 6th century burial mound opened this spring after an intense effort to renovate vacant traditional houses. The facility, which allows guests to stay next to an ancient burial mound, has been well received by visitors, including archaeology fans.

The facility, called “cofunia,” is located at the eastern foot of the Nishiyamazuka burial mound in Tenri, Nara Prefecture. The burial mound is keyhole shaped and about 114 meters long. A haniwa clay figure was found at the mound.

The idea for the project was sparked in 2021, when an acquaintance of Chisato Maeda, 43, asked if she wanted to use seven old houses and a portion of the burial mound site. Each house is said to be at least 100 years old and to have been vacant for many years.

Maeda called for ideas through social media about how to utilize the property and received many responses. An archaeology enthusiast’s opinion led to the decision to use the site for guest lodges.

“I have always dreamed of sleeping at a burial mound,” the enthusiast said.

Takumi Takano, 60, found Maeda’s post on social media and joined the initiative. He now co-represents cofunia. About 50 people, including students and foreigners, participated in the cleaning of the old houses, and even more people volunteered to help with renovations. The facility was completed at the end of July 2024. As the power of social media proved effective, a total of 1,600 people helped with the project.

The lodges opened in March, and cofunia’s social media account has been receiving positive feedback from users.

“I hope visitors will enjoy this unique space, including the view from the mound,” Maeda said.