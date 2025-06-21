Hyogo: Dragon Mascot Delights Locals with Occasional Appearances around Temple

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sanpo-ryu, which occasionally shows up in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, is popular with children.

TAKARAZUKA, Hyogo — From time to time, visitors to Kiyoshikojin Seichoji temple, or the road leading to it, in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, will encounter a strange sight: a dragon. But it’s nothing to be afraid of. Its name is Sanpo-ryu (Walking dragon). The mascot has been quietly but steadily growing in popularity.

The dragon, which has green scales all over its body and yellow horns on its head, is friendlier than it looks. It makes irregular public appearances, mainly at events at the temple and local shopping streets, agreeing to be snapped in photos with visitors to the temple or playing with children.

The winding 1.2-kilometer uphill road from Kiyoshikojin Station on the Hankyu Takarazuka Line to the temple gate is called “the road of the dragon” for its resemblance to a dragon rising up to heaven. The word “dragon” is also used in the names of some places on the temple grounds, such as Ryuodaki (Dragon king waterfall) and Ryuodo (Dragon king hall). It was this motif which prompted the local merchants’ association to create a dragon mascot 16 years ago.

Sanpo-ryu is supposed to live deep in the mountains near the temple and come down to earth when in a good mood. According to the character’s backstory, it is a good omen to have one’s head bitten by the dragon. The mascot is becoming more and more recognized in recent years.

“It shows up in public about 10 times every year. I hope that it will bring joy to people walking on the road to the temple and that it will add to their memories of their visit,” said Jiro Kaneko, 52, a senior member of the merchants’ association.