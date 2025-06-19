Make a Wish on Traditional Japanese Dolls at Sapporo Ryokan
11:47 JST, June 19, 2025
SAPPORO — An event to make wishes on teru-teru bozu, handmade dolls originally made to wish for good weather, is being held until June 30 at a ryokan inn in Sapporo.
There is no rainy season in Sapporo, but there are more rainy days in June compared to other months. During the event, held at the inn called Shikanoyu, in the Jozankei Onsen hot spring resort, guests make teru-teru bozu with nonwoven fabric of various colors like red, blue and purple. They write their wishes on the dolls, which are later hung up.
“I made a wish for my children to grow in good health,” said a 35-year-old man who was participating in the event with his 1-year-old and 6-year-old children.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Fukuoka: Red Trolley Train Runs Through Mountainous Village; Passengers Get Once-in-a-Month Experience
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic Beverages from Around the World
-
Giant Butterbur Harvest Peaks in Hokkaido;Edible Plant Grows Taller Than an Adult
-
‘Rice Meister’ Shares Tips on How to Cook Tasty Stockpiled Rice; Soaking, Adding Sake Among Tricks to Restore Old Rice
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya