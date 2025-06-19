Hot word :

Make a Wish on Traditional Japanese Dolls at Sapporo Ryokan

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Teru-teru bozu dolls of various colors are hung at a ryokan inn in Sapporo in May.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:47 JST, June 19, 2025

SAPPORO — An event to make wishes on teru-teru bozu, handmade dolls originally made to wish for good weather, is being held until June 30 at a ryokan inn in Sapporo.

There is no rainy season in Sapporo, but there are more rainy days in June compared to other months. During the event, held at the inn called Shikanoyu, in the Jozankei Onsen hot spring resort, guests make teru-teru bozu with nonwoven fabric of various colors like red, blue and purple. They write their wishes on the dolls, which are later hung up.

“I made a wish for my children to grow in good health,” said a 35-year-old man who was participating in the event with his 1-year-old and 6-year-old children.

