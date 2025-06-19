Park with Views of Mt. Komaki Opens in Aichi Pref.; Includes Facilities Such as Terrace, Slide, Cafe Restaurant

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People enjoy a walk around Kokomakiyama hill at Mt. Komaki East Park in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, on May 31.

KOMAKI, Aichi — Mt. Komaki East Park, which offers views of its namesake mountain, has opened in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture.

The park, opened on June 1, was established by the city on an area of about 4,800 square meters where a library previously stood. Its development included the use of private funds through a public-private partnership scheme known as the Park-Private Finance Initiative.

A consortium led by Nagoya-based construction company Tsutai was responsible for building and now managing a branch of cafe restaurant chain Hoshino Coffee in the park, as well as parking facilities. The city managed the development of the park’s large-roofed terrace and lawn square, as well as an artificial hill, Kokomakiyama (Little Mt. Komaki), which has a large slide and several benches that resemble squat stone walls. These installations were created to evoke a motif of Mt. Komaki, which is a symbol of the city and a national historical site.

On May 31, Komaki Mayor Shizuo Yamashita and others cut the tape at the opening ceremony. Komaki Junior High School’s brass band club played music.

Some of the children who attended that day were the first ones to try the slide. “It was wide and spacious. It was fun, so I want to come again,” said an 8-year-old third-grade elementary school student.