Kumamoto: Anne of ‘Ultraseven’ Marries Kamen Rider Amazon; Couple Will Move to Ashikita, Open Cafe
11:30 JST, June 14, 2025
ASHIKITA, Kumamoto — Yuriko Hishimi, 77, who played the heroine in the tokusatsu sci-fi superhero TV drama “Ultraseven,” and Toru Okazaki, 76, who starred as the lead character in “Kamen Rider Amazon,” have gotten married and are planning to move to Ashikita, Kumamoto Prefecture. They will register as residents of the town in August.
Hishimi played Anne Yuri, a member of the terrestrial defense force in “Ultraseven.” Her character’s romantic storyline with the protagonist, Dan Moroboshi, drew considerable attention when it aired.
“Kamen Rider Amazon” tells the story of a hero raised deep in the Amazon who fights against an evil organization. Okazaki’s intense and wild performance captivated many tokusatsu fans. The couple first met over 50 years ago, but it was only recently they began to consider marriage.
They visited Ashikita town hall to submit their marriage registration. They have no link to Kumamoto Prefecture, except through manga artist acquaintance Kenichi Muraeda, who was born in Ashikita and now lives and works there. The couple have often heard him boasting about the charms of his town full of nature.
They plan to open a cafe with Muraeda, which may contribute to the revitalization of the town.
“We want the cafe, just like the town itself, to be a place where people can take their time and relax for a while,” they said.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fukuoka: Red Trolley Train Runs Through Mountainous Village; Passengers Get Once-in-a-Month Experience
-
Red Carpet of Shirley Poppies in Bloom at Western Tokyo Park; Total of 1.8 Million Flowers Fill Area
-
Neko Pitcher
-
‘Rice Meister’ Shares Tips on How to Cook Tasty Stockpiled Rice; Soaking, Adding Sake Among Tricks to Restore Old Rice
-
My Daughter’s Husband Lives with Us But Doesn’t Help Pay for Living Expenses
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Former North Korean Agent Says Still Many Spies in South Korea Looking to Strain Relations with Japan