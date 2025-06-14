Kumamoto: Anne of ‘Ultraseven’ Marries Kamen Rider Amazon; Couple Will Move to Ashikita, Open Cafe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toru Okazaki poses just like he did in “Kamen Rider Amazon” with Yuriko Hishimi beside him in Ashikita, Kumamoto Prefecture, on May 23.

ASHIKITA, Kumamoto — Yuriko Hishimi, 77, who played the heroine in the tokusatsu sci-fi superhero TV drama “Ultraseven,” and Toru Okazaki, 76, who starred as the lead character in “Kamen Rider Amazon,” have gotten married and are planning to move to Ashikita, Kumamoto Prefecture. They will register as residents of the town in August.

Hishimi played Anne Yuri, a member of the terrestrial defense force in “Ultraseven.” Her character’s romantic storyline with the protagonist, Dan Moroboshi, drew considerable attention when it aired.

“Kamen Rider Amazon” tells the story of a hero raised deep in the Amazon who fights against an evil organization. Okazaki’s intense and wild performance captivated many tokusatsu fans. The couple first met over 50 years ago, but it was only recently they began to consider marriage.

They visited Ashikita town hall to submit their marriage registration. They have no link to Kumamoto Prefecture, except through manga artist acquaintance Kenichi Muraeda, who was born in Ashikita and now lives and works there. The couple have often heard him boasting about the charms of his town full of nature.

They plan to open a cafe with Muraeda, which may contribute to the revitalization of the town.

“We want the cafe, just like the town itself, to be a place where people can take their time and relax for a while,” they said.