Osaka: Obachaaan Power Up with 1st Single in 6 Years; Granny Group Aims to Cheer Everyone Up

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Members of the Obachaaan idol group sing their latest song in Naniwa Ward, Osaka.

OSAKA — Obachaaan, a group of grannies from Osaka known for their flashy outfits and high-energy singing and dancing, has released its first song in six years.

“Overpower” is an up-tempo song with uplifting lyrics about how there is no point in worrying about things.

The self-described “most elderly idol group in Japan” has an average age of over 70. Women of this age bracket in Osaka have a reputation for wearing gaudy animal print clothing and being unafraid to speak their minds.

Obachaaan was formed in 2011 and quickly became known for the gaudy leopard print clothing worn by its members as they sang and danced while performing songs with an energy that belied their years. Their debut single, “The Theme of Obachaaan,” became a hit and has amassed more than 1.7 million views on YouTube.

The group’s latest single offers a message of encouragement to people feeling apprehensive or grappling with difficulties such as the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring prices and problems on social media. The members energetically sing lyrics that tell listeners “a smile can get you through any storm” and that a “happy end is waiting.”

“Overpower” can be purchased and downloaded from music streaming services, and the music video can be viewed on YouTube.

“I thought some nosy, nagging grannies are needed in this day and age,” said Yusuke Hiza, the group’s producer.

Obachaaan member Eiko Funai, 77, who usually performs as the group’s center, added: “This song will cheer up anyone. I hope it lifts the spirits of people who are feeling down.”