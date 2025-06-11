Sheep Sheared at Niigata Re-Creation Facility Before Summer Heat Sets In
11:39 JST, June 11, 2025
NIIGATA — Visitors in late May watched a sheep being shorn of its wool at Ikutopia Shoku Hana, a multi-facility complex in Chuo Ward, Niigata.
Sheep are sheared at the facility around this time every year so they can better tolerate the summer heat.
On May 24, visitors took photographs and video as a worker used special shears to harvest the animal’s fluffy wool. “It was amazing how much hair there was,” said a 3-year-old child from Niigata’s Higashi Ward.
According to the facility, about two to three kilograms of wool is collected per sheep, and the wool is then untangled and cleaned before being processed into coasters and other items for sale.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fukuoka: Red Trolley Train Runs Through Mountainous Village; Passengers Get Once-in-a-Month Experience
-
Red Carpet of Shirley Poppies in Bloom at Western Tokyo Park; Total of 1.8 Million Flowers Fill Area
-
Neko Pitcher
-
‘Rice Meister’ Shares Tips on How to Cook Tasty Stockpiled Rice; Soaking, Adding Sake Among Tricks to Restore Old Rice
-
My Daughter’s Husband Lives with Us But Doesn’t Help Pay for Living Expenses
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April