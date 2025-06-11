Hot word :

Sheep Sheared at Niigata Re-Creation Facility Before Summer Heat Sets In

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A worker shears a sheep at Ikutopia Shoku Hana in Chuo Ward, Niigata, on May 24.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:39 JST, June 11, 2025

NIIGATA — Visitors in late May watched a sheep being shorn of its wool at Ikutopia Shoku Hana, a multi-facility complex in Chuo Ward, Niigata.

Sheep are sheared at the facility around this time every year so they can better tolerate the summer heat.

On May 24, visitors took photographs and video as a worker used special shears to harvest the animal’s fluffy wool. “It was amazing how much hair there was,” said a 3-year-old child from Niigata’s Higashi Ward.

According to the facility, about two to three kilograms of wool is collected per sheep, and the wool is then untangled and cleaned before being processed into coasters and other items for sale.

