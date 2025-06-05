Japanese Craftsman Demonstrates Traditional Method of Fiberizing Cotton in Museum in Chita, Aichi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Masayuki Niwa demonstrates how to fiberize cotton using a tool called a karayumi at the Chita City Museum of History and Folklore in Chita, Aichi Prefecture.

CHITA, Aichi — A craftsman demonstrated his traditional skill of fiberizing cotton at the Chita City Museum of History and Folklore in Chita, Aichi Prefecture, on May 17.

Visitors closely observed the craftsman’s highly skilled process of softening cotton fibers.

On the day, Masayuki Niwa, 74, a contemporary master craftsman and head of an association to preserve traditional cotton fiberizing skills, showed visitors his work processes using traditional tools called takeyumi and karayumi.

He also spoke about the history of cotton in Japan and abroad, and the differences in cotton products in the Chita, Owari and Mikawa regions of the prefecture.

A man, 36, who visited the museum from Nishio in the prefecture to see the demonstration, said, “I learned a lot, and I could feel how great the craftsman’s skills are up close.”

The museum holds events to promote local products and educate people about cotton produced in the Chita region. These events include lectures on the manual weaving of cotton fabrics and summer programs in which children and their parents experience the traditional method of separating cotton flowers from hulls.

Niwa said, “I hope people will learn the right things [about Chita cotton] and I want to pass on our traditional skills.”