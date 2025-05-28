Enjoy Comparing 350 Kinds of Wine at Yamagata’s Winebal 2025 Festival, 10th Edition of Event Held
16:44 JST, May 28, 2025
KAMINOYAMA, Yamagata — One of Japan’s largest wine festivals, Yamagata Winebal 2025, was held around Kaminoyama Castle in Kaminoyama, Yamagata Prefecture, on May 10 and 11. This year, a record number of 57 wineries opened stalls, with 27 coming from inside the prefecture and 30 from outside. Visitors enjoyed about 350 kinds of wines produced inside and outside the prefecture.
The event began in 2014 when a local commerce and industry organization formed an organizing committee, and this year was the 10th festival held, with a break for the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the festival, Kaminoyama-produced white wine with a refreshing fruity flavor, spicy red wine from Iwate Prefecture and aromatic rose wine with a slight sparkle were served, as well as grape juice that children could enjoy. Visitors received their wine into glasses after handing over the tickets they had purchased.
“The white wine was delicious with just a moderate acidity,” said Yumi Ishino, a 62-year-old pharmacist from Kawasaki. “It was a real luxury to be able to compare wines in the cool outdoors.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Oyamazakura Cherry Trees now in Full Bloom in Fukushima; ‘Rare Cherry Blossoms’ were Planted in 2001 to Celebrate Birth of Princess Aiko
-
Red Carpet of Shirley Poppies in Bloom at Western Tokyo Park; Total of 1.8 Million Flowers Fill Area
-
Fukuoka: Red Trolley Train Runs Through Mountainous Village; Passengers Get Once-in-a-Month Experience
-
100-Meter-Long Koinobori Carp Streamer Flies in Park in Japan; About 70,000 People Gather at Park
-
Mie: Owase Fishmonger Makes Splash with Rare Deep-Sea Offerings; Items Sell Out Within an Hour
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year