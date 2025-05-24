Hyogo: Roof Tile Smashing Gets Blood Pumping in Factory on Awaji Island; People Smash Their Way to Exhilarating Rush

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man tries to break 15 tiles in Minami-Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture.

MINAMI-AWAJI, Hyogo — On the second floor of a roof-tile manufacturer on Awaji Island, visitors can get a kick out of smashing roof tiles karate-style in a special class. Challengers are arriving from across Japan to take a swing.

Minami-Awaji in Hyogo Prefecture is home to Awaji tiles, which are one of Japan’s three major roof-tile types alongside Aichi Prefecture’s Sanshu tiles and Shimane Prefecture’s Sekishu tiles.

The “karate tiles” smashed in the experience have been produced using traditional techniques that stretch back 400 years. They are made slightly less sturdy than regular roofing tiles, though, so that they crack cleanly.

Taking on the role of instructor at the in-house dojo is Hisamitsu Taniike, 49, the president of Taniike Kenji roof-tile factory.

“When I took over the family business in around 2008 and began selling these tiles online, I got a great response,” he said. “Many customers said they wanted to try breaking tiles here at the factory.”

Taniike said that he wanted to be a karate practitioner after seeing someone break tiles on TV as a child. Even complete beginners can try their hands at smashing 10 tiles at once, and a challenger said it left him feeling wonderfully refreshed.

“The tile industry rarely comes face-to-face with consumers, so I’m glad that our dojo experience is helping people discover Awaji tiles,” Taniike added.