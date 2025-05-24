Hyogo: Roof Tile Smashing Gets Blood Pumping in Factory on Awaji Island; People Smash Their Way to Exhilarating Rush
14:35 JST, May 24, 2025&
MINAMI-AWAJI, Hyogo — On the second floor of a roof-tile manufacturer on Awaji Island, visitors can get a kick out of smashing roof tiles karate-style in a special class. Challengers are arriving from across Japan to take a swing.
Minami-Awaji in Hyogo Prefecture is home to Awaji tiles, which are one of Japan’s three major roof-tile types alongside Aichi Prefecture’s Sanshu tiles and Shimane Prefecture’s Sekishu tiles.
The “karate tiles” smashed in the experience have been produced using traditional techniques that stretch back 400 years. They are made slightly less sturdy than regular roofing tiles, though, so that they crack cleanly.
Taking on the role of instructor at the in-house dojo is Hisamitsu Taniike, 49, the president of Taniike Kenji roof-tile factory.
“When I took over the family business in around 2008 and began selling these tiles online, I got a great response,” he said. “Many customers said they wanted to try breaking tiles here at the factory.”
Taniike said that he wanted to be a karate practitioner after seeing someone break tiles on TV as a child. Even complete beginners can try their hands at smashing 10 tiles at once, and a challenger said it left him feeling wonderfully refreshed.
“The tile industry rarely comes face-to-face with consumers, so I’m glad that our dojo experience is helping people discover Awaji tiles,” Taniike added.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin Shrine; Tourists, Worshippers Mesmerized by Flowers
-
Oyamazakura Cherry Trees now in Full Bloom in Fukushima; ‘Rare Cherry Blossoms’ were Planted in 2001 to Celebrate Birth of Princess Aiko
-
Cherry Blossoms Met with Unseasonal Snow in Hokkaido
-
Red Carpet of Shirley Poppies in Bloom at Western Tokyo Park; Total of 1.8 Million Flowers Fill Area
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says