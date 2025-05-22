Kinnikuman Museum in Japan Marks 1st Anniversary; Story Writer of Kinnikuman Mangaka Duo Speaks at Celebratory Event

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Kinnikuman Museum in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture

NUMAZU, Shizuoka — The Kinnikuman Museum in Numazu — now a hot spot for fans of the popular manga — held an event on May 3 to celebrate its first anniversary.

The museum, located in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, has welcomed about 100,000 visitors from Japan and abroad since it opened in April 2024.

Takashi Shimada, the story writer of the mangaka duo Yudetamago that created Kinnikuman, and Minowaman DZ, a professional wrestler who serves as the museum’s director, appeared at the talk event to commemorate the anniversary.

In front of about 300 fans, Shimada shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes about creating the manga, and Minowaman DZ spoke on the challenges of being a museum director.

The talks were followed by a raffle, in which a 7-year-old boy from Akiruno, Tokyo, won a T-shirt signed by the two speakers.

“I won an amazing prize on my first visit to the museum!” the boy said.

Shimada said: “This is far more than I expected, and I’m surprised. We will further expand the exhibits so that more fans will come to the museum and have a good time.”