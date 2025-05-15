Tirolean Forest Agricultural Park in Shiojiri, Nagano Pref., Attracts Crowds after Operations Resume
13:30 JST, May 15, 2025
SHIOJIRI, Nagano — Tirolean Forest, an agricultural theme park in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture, which was closed in 2020, reopened for the first time in 4½ years on April 26, attracting many parents and children, among others.
At the ceremony held prior to the reopening, Makoto Kawaguchi, a fifth-grade student at Kataoka Elementary School in the city, who served as a “park manager for the day,” addressed the crowd, saying: “I’m very happy that my dream has come true. Please continue to love Tirolean Forest.”
Kawaguchi had increased momentum for the reopening of the park by sharing his passion for Tirolean Forest at a children’s congress held in March last year, organized by the city government.
After the park was opened to visitors, they enjoyed feeding the goats, among other activities.
A company employee from Okaya in the prefecture, who visited the park with two family members, said, “I was very sad when the park closed, and I was really looking forward to the reopening, so I’m very happy.”
The vice president of Tirolean Forest’s operating company said that he knows well that the park is loved by many people, especially after last year’s trial operation preparing for the reopening. He also said he would like to improve the park based on visitors’ feedback.
Tirolean Forest will be open through Nov. 24 this season.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin Shrine; Tourists, Worshippers Mesmerized by Flowers
-
Oyamazakura Cherry Trees now in Full Bloom in Fukushima; ‘Rare Cherry Blossoms’ were Planted in 2001 to Celebrate Birth of Princess Aiko
-
Cherry Blossoms Met with Unseasonal Snow in Hokkaido
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom Delight Visitors to Narita Temple in Japan’s Chiba; Blossoms at Peak During Golden Week
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group