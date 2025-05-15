Tirolean Forest Agricultural Park in Shiojiri, Nagano Pref., Attracts Crowds after Operations Resume

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tirolean Forest

SHIOJIRI, Nagano — Tirolean Forest, an agricultural theme park in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture, which was closed in 2020, reopened for the first time in 4½ years on April 26, attracting many parents and children, among others.

At the ceremony held prior to the reopening, Makoto Kawaguchi, a fifth-grade student at Kataoka Elementary School in the city, who served as a “park manager for the day,” addressed the crowd, saying: “I’m very happy that my dream has come true. Please continue to love Tirolean Forest.”

Kawaguchi had increased momentum for the reopening of the park by sharing his passion for Tirolean Forest at a children’s congress held in March last year, organized by the city government.

After the park was opened to visitors, they enjoyed feeding the goats, among other activities.

A company employee from Okaya in the prefecture, who visited the park with two family members, said, “I was very sad when the park closed, and I was really looking forward to the reopening, so I’m very happy.”

The vice president of Tirolean Forest’s operating company said that he knows well that the park is loved by many people, especially after last year’s trial operation preparing for the reopening. He also said he would like to improve the park based on visitors’ feedback.

Tirolean Forest will be open through Nov. 24 this season.