Fukui: Sunfish Back at Aquarium; Previous Sunfish Died in November
16:17 JST, May 10, 2025
SAKAI, Fukui — A sunfish is on display once more at Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in Sakai, Fukui Prefecture, following an absence of the fish species at the aquarium since November, when the previous sunfish died.
The new sunfish’s leisurely swim has quickly become popular with visitors.
The fish is still small, measuring 77 centimeters in length and weighing 24 kilograms. It was caught in a fixed net off the coast of Mie Prefecture on Feb. 14. After being brought to the aquarium, the fish was kept in a covered tank so that visitors could not see it, allowing it to get used to its new habitat. The fish had an abrasion on its fin but was showing signs of recovery, so the keepers decided to open the exhibit on April 16.
Although sunfish are said to be difficult to keep for a long period of time, the previous sunfish had been in its tank for 2,800 days before it died, the second longest time for a sunfish in Japan.
“Visitors were asking me where the sunfish was after it died, which was heartbreaking,” said Mai Kato, a keeper at the aquarium who is taking care of the new sunfish. “We’ll make every effort to keep the new sunfish as long as possible.”
“It’s so cute, swimming with a goofy look on its face and its mouth open,” said a 9-year-old girl from Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, who visited the aquarium with her family.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin Shrine; Tourists, Worshippers Mesmerized by Flowers
-
Oyamazakura Cherry Trees now in Full Bloom in Fukushima; ‘Rare Cherry Blossoms’ were Planted in 2001 to Celebrate Birth of Princess Aiko
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’