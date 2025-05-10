Fukui: Sunfish Back at Aquarium; Previous Sunfish Died in November

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A small sunfish swims in a tank at Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in Sakai, Fukui Prefecture.

SAKAI, Fukui — A sunfish is on display once more at Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in Sakai, Fukui Prefecture, following an absence of the fish species at the aquarium since November, when the previous sunfish died.

The new sunfish’s leisurely swim has quickly become popular with visitors.

The fish is still small, measuring 77 centimeters in length and weighing 24 kilograms. It was caught in a fixed net off the coast of Mie Prefecture on Feb. 14. After being brought to the aquarium, the fish was kept in a covered tank so that visitors could not see it, allowing it to get used to its new habitat. The fish had an abrasion on its fin but was showing signs of recovery, so the keepers decided to open the exhibit on April 16.

A visitor takes photos of the sunfish.

Although sunfish are said to be difficult to keep for a long period of time, the previous sunfish had been in its tank for 2,800 days before it died, the second longest time for a sunfish in Japan.

“Visitors were asking me where the sunfish was after it died, which was heartbreaking,” said Mai Kato, a keeper at the aquarium who is taking care of the new sunfish. “We’ll make every effort to keep the new sunfish as long as possible.”

“It’s so cute, swimming with a goofy look on its face and its mouth open,” said a 9-year-old girl from Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, who visited the aquarium with her family.