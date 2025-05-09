Part of Michinoku Coastal Trail Reopened after Ofunato Wildfire in Iwate Pref.
18:04 JST, May 9, 2025
OFUNATO, Iwate — A section of the Michinoku Coastal Trail that was closed after wildfires ravaged Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, is now safe enough to use, according to an investigation by the Environment Ministry and the Ofunato municipal government.
On April 17, ministry and city officials investigated a roughly two-kilometer section of the trail through the mountains in the Sanriku-cho Ryori district of the city, and the section was deemed safe.
The wildfires in February spread to Ryori Toge pass and Cape Ryorizaki, both of which are part of the trail. The ministry, which maintains the trail, has been asking for people to not use the section of the trail between Sanriku Railway’s Sakari and Sanriku stations, also in Ofunato, since the wildfires were contained on April 7, due to the risk of trees falling and landslides.
During the field survey on April 17, four officials from the ministry and the city walked from the Fudo waterfall in the Ryori district to an area near the Ryori Toge pass, examining the situation and looking for trees downed by the wildfires. “We will cooperate with the relevant authorities to reopen the trail as soon as possible so that it will help revitalize the area,” said Wataru Yamamoto, a national park administrator at the ministry’s Ofunato office.
